Escape Party Game Pritto Prisoner Announced for Switch 2, Switch, and PC

PinCool has announced the four-versus-two escape party game, Pritto Prisoner, for the Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. It will launch this winter.

View the teaser trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Unleash the mayhem in Pritto Prisoner, the charming and chaotic four-versus-two escape party game where animal inmates use poopie and peepee to outwit robot guards. On a remote island deep in the South Sea lies a notorious prison, home to the world’s most dangerous (and most adorable) criminals. These aren’t your average inmates; their crimes were so heinous they warranted maximum security and 24/7 robot surveillance!

Choose your side in this hilarious prison break: pick from a diverse lineup of animals, like a gangster rabbit, influencer cat, and a penguin chef, or patrol the halls as no-nonsense robotic wardens equipped with a range of tools and gadgets! The great escape is on…and it smells like chaos!

The four-versus-two asymmetrical madness begins! Which side will you choose? Join the mischievous Animal Team and plot a hilarious escape, or become a vigilant robot warden, determined to keep the prison locked down!

As the Animal Team: Break Free with Poopie and Peepee!

Your goal is simple: escape the prison! Work with your fellow inmates to complete unique stage missions and open the escape gate to dash to freedom. Be careful though, while you can return after being captured twice, a third time means “deep sleep” and you’re out for good!

Your key to victory? “Poopie” and “Peepee” power! Yes, really!

With Poo, you can: Get a speed burst (Poopie High), create obstacles to block robots, clog toilets, or trigger switches.

With Pee, you can: Stun incoming robots with a Pee Cannon, short-circuit cameras, or mark robot locations for your teammates.

As the Robot Team: Lock Down the Prison!

As a highly specialized robot warden, you are the law! Your mission is to track down and capture those mischievous animal inmates, sending them to the “nap room” before they can escape. Every animal you capture pushes them closer to “deep sleep.” Get them all to sleep, and the prison is secured!

Wild Multiplayer Battles!

Jump into the chaos with online matches for up to 6 players (4 animals vs. 2 robots)! Whether you’re queuing up for quick matchmaking or inviting friends for private matches, prepare for endless laughs and strategic showdowns in this unique asymmetrical party game.

Choose Your Animal or Build Your Robot!

Play as mischievous animals each sporting unique skills and hilarious characteristics, like the wall-scaling Cat or the decoy-mastering Elephanksy, to find your ideal escape strategy. Or, as a robot, get creative by mixing and matching body parts and an arsenal of gadgets to build your ultimate prison enforcer! Will you zap inmates with a precision Stun Gun, catch them with a swift Butterfly Net, or teleport across the map with a Wormhole? The power to lockdown the prison and maintain total control is up to you!

Count Sheep to Escape the Nap Room!

Got caught and sent to the Nap Room? Don’t give up! Your animal can attempt a silly-but-skillful sheep-counting challenge to wake up and rejoin the escape, up to two times per match!

Unforgettable Style!

Immerse yourself in a world brought to life by ultra-cute characters from beloved illustrator Kanahei, all powered by a dynamic soundtrack by music producer TeddyLoid (known for hits with Ado and more!).

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

