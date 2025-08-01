Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Launches November 14 for Switch 2 and Switch - News

/ 270 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Bandai Namco and develoepr Spike Chunsoft announced Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch in Japan on November 13 and worldwide on November 14.

The game is currently available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

View the Switch 2 and Switch announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO takes the legendary gameplay of the Budokai Tenkaichi series and raises it to whole new levels. Learn and master an incredible roster of playable characters, each with signature abilities, transformations, and techniques.

Make yours the destructive power of the strongest fighters ever to appear in Dragon Ball!

Breathtaking 3D Fights

Engage in heart-pounding, high-speed 3D battles that stay true to the anime and video game series, with breathtaking visuals and authentic combat moves like beam clashes, rush attacks, movements too quick for the eyes to see, and planet-razing ultimate attacks.

Rivals Make You Stronger

Challenge other players online to test your skills, or sit down with friends offline to hone your skills exclusively in the Hyperbolic Time Chamber! Fight your way to become a champion across various tournament modes and victory conditions.

Blaze a New Path

Conquer the action-packed battles from the beloved original story, or discover and unlock new encounters for your favorite Z-Fighters and more. Relive your favorite moments from the series through cutscenes you can experience from the perspectives of eight characters!

Create, Play, and Share

Recreate your favorite battles from throughout the Dragon Ball story, or set up your dream story battle with your favorite characters! Share your creations with other fans and experience the battles brought to life by imaginations around the world.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles