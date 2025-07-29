Co-Op Hack-and-Slash Game GODBREAKERS Announced for PS5 and PC - News

/ 473 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Thunderful Games and development subsidiary To The Sky have announced four-player cooperative hack-and-slash action game, GODBREAKERS, for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch in 2025.

"As the first title for our studio, we wanted to create a game that feels fast, fluid and fun, where every moment is a chance to unleash chaos alongside your friends," said To The Sky CEO and executive producer Jugo Mirkovi. "We’ve poured years worth of knowledge into crafting the best gameplay experience possible in GODBREAKERS, and we’re so excited to finally share it with the world."

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Frenetic Cooperative Action for One to Four Players

Join forces with friends in fast-paced, chaotic battles. Coordinate your abilities, chain attacks, and take down powerful bosses together. Play solo to sharpen your skills, but the real adrenaline rush happens in cooperative play.

Absorb Enemy Powers and Strike Back

Weaken enemies mid-fight and absorb their abilities to turn the tide of battle. Charge your energy, take their power, then unleash a Godbreak: a devastating attack that uses the enemy’s own strength against them. Shift your tactics on the fly to overcome every challenge.

Memorable Boss Fights

Clash with a wild roster of multi-phase bosses, each with evolving attack patterns and distinct personalities. These intense encounters test your reflexes and coordination, pushing you and your crew to thrive in peak chaos.

Fast, Fluid Combat with Strategic Depth

Every second counts in GODBREAKERS. Cancel moves mid-action for precise control in real time. Chain together strikes, dashes, and abilities, unlocking new weapons with runs to keep your tactics evolving.

Your Build, Your Hero, Your Style

Shape your combat style by experimenting with builds and unlocking Archetypes, each with their own weapons and traits. Collect powerful items, customize your look and abilities, and refine your identity with every run. Create a team where each member’s strengths complement the others.

Explore Vibrant Biomes

Fight your way through six surreal biomes, each filled with unique enemies, deadly hazards, and challenges. Shifting layouts and unpredictable encounters keep you on your toes, pushing you to adapt your approach with every run.

Mankind is Long Gone, But a Faint Memory Still Remains…

We created AI to improve the world.

It erased us in its striving for perfection.

Now it devours planets – and the Sun is next.

You are the Coven’s final weapon.

Fight through strange worlds.

Reignite the last spark of mankind.

Features:

Experience fast, fluid combat with precise strikes, dashes, and abilities.

fast, fluid combat with precise strikes, dashes, and abilities. Absorb enemy powers and use them to cause mayhem.

Face memorable bosses with unique mechanics and personalities.

Team up in one to four-player online cooperative chaos.

Unlock Archetypes and powers to craft wild builds.

Progress through permanent unlocks of characters, abilities, and upgrades.

Explore six unique, ever-shifting biomes filled with dynamic challenges.

Customize each run with modifiers that remix gameplay and enhance replayability.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles