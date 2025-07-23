Switch 2 Breaks Launch Month Record in the US with 1.6 Million Sold - Sales

The Nintendo Switch 2 was unsurprisingly the best-selling console in its launch month in the US for June 2025 in terms of units sold and dollar sales, according to figures from Circana (formerly The NPD Group). Circana includes the dates for the five-week period of June 1 to July 5.

Circana revealed The Nintendo Switch 2 sold 1.6 million units in the month of June, which is a record breaking launch. The previous record was set by the PlayStation 5 with 1.1 million units sold in November 2013.

The PlayStation 5 was the second best-selling console for the month in terms of units sold and dollar sales. It remains the best-selling console for 2025.

The Nintendo Switch was the second best-selling console in terms of units sold, followed by the Xbox Series X|S in third place. The Xbox Series X|S came in second in terms of dollar sales.

Overall spending on video games in June increased 22 percent year-on-year from $4.67 billion to $5.70 billion. Spending on video game content increased six percent from 4.16 billion to $4.43 billion, while video game hardware sales increased 249 percent from $280 million to $978 million. Spending on accessories increased 29 percent from $228 million to $293 million.

In terms of 2024 total sales, overall spending on video games is down two percent year-on-year from $27.99 billion to $27.54 billion. Spending on video game content decreased three percent from $24.88 billion to $24.19 billion, while video game hardware sales grew 17 percent from $1.77 billion to $2.08 billion. Spending on accessories decreased five percent from $1.34 billion to $1.27 billion.

"Nintendo Switch 2 debuted as the fastest selling video game hardware device in US history, while consumer spending in both video game hardware and accessories reached new all-time June records," said Circana Executive Director and Video Game Industry Analyst Mat Piscatella.

"June 2025 projected U.S. total spending on video game hardware, content and accessories increased 22% when compared to a year ago, to $5.7 billion. Year-to-date spending is 2% behind 2024’s pace, at $27.5 billion."

The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller had a 32 percent attach rate to the Nintendo Switch 2 hardware and was the best-selling accessory in terms of dollars.

Elden Ring Nightreign remained the best-selling game in June and is now the eighth best-selling game of 2025.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach debuted in second place and is the 26th best-selling game of 2025 in its first month.

Physical sales of Mario Kart World debuted in third place, however, it should be noted digital sales for Nintendo games are not included on the charts. Software bundled with hardware are not included on the best-selling titles chart.

82 percent of those who purchased a Nintendo Switch 2 acquired Mario Kart World either with a physical new game sale or as part of the bundle. The figure is missing standalone digital sales.

Stellar Blade shot up the charts from 185th in May to fifth in June due to the release of the PC version.

The Switch 2 version of Cyberpunk 2077 helped push the game from 427th place in May to 18th place in June.

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in terms of dollars for June 2025:

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in 2025 year-to-date:

Here are the top 10 best-selling premium games on PlayStation platforms in June 2025:

Here are the top 10 best-selling premium games on Xbox platforms in June 2025:

Here are the top 10 best-selling premium games on Nintendo platforms in June 2025:

Here are the top 10 best-selling premium games on PC in June 2025:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

