Star Fox Debuts in 7th on the Canadian Charts for June 2026, Forza Horizon 6 Takes 1st - Sales

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Forza Horizon 6 has remained in first place on the Canadian charts for June 2026, according to data from Circana (NPD) / retail tracking service of Canada reported by the Entertainment Software Association of Canada.

There were two new releases in the top 10 for the month with Star Fox debuting in seventh place and The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales in ninth place.

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight remained in second place, 007 First Light remained in third place, and Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream remained in fourth place.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth re-entered the top 10 in fifth place, while Resident Evil Requiem remained in sixth place. Minecraft and Grand Theft Auto V re-entered in eighth and 10th places, respectively.

Top 10 best-selling games in Canada:

Forza Horizon 6 Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight 007 First Light Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream* Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Resident Evil Requiem Star Fox* - NEW Minecraft The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales - NEW Grand Theft Auto V

* Digital sales not included

Previous month - May 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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