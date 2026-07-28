Xbox Series Sales Are Up in 1st 6 Months of 2026 in the UK, Switch 2 Outsells GameCube - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 1,249 Views
The Game Business editor-in-chief and co-founder Christopher Dring has announced in the UK, Xbox Series X|S sales are up in the first six months of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025.
No other platform holder was able to sell more consoles in the first half of 2026 than in 2025.
The Nintendo Switch 2 has also outsold the Nintendo GameCube in the UK and is currently up 16 percent in 2026 compared to its launch month. Up next for the Switch 2 is lifetime sales of the Nintendo 64.
"In the UK, Xbox console sales are up for the first six months of the year," said Dring. "It's the only platform holder to sell more consoles in H1 2026 vs 2025.
He added, "Nintendo Switch 2 has now overtaken GameCube sales in the UK. Next up, N64."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
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Xbox fights back. Who would've thought.
There's so much missing context. Up from what? Did it out perform any other console or is it still third place every month? This is the same thing as Piscatella saying Xbox sales more than doubled but they still ended up in third place for the month.
Asha said they saw gamepass numbers going up after the price drop and yet the numbers were still bad.
"Xbox sales more than doubled but they still ended up in third place for the month"
Well that shouldn't surprise anyone lol
Also, the sales increase was likely due to the upcoming console price increase (and maybe a bit from Gears going exclusive) rather than a $7 drop from GamePass lol
Forza Horizon 6 likely also helped sales. Even if it is only Xbox console exclusive for ~6 months.
BTW we do know in May from Chris Dring that PS5 and Xbox Series sales were just 400 units apart. That was after the PS5 price increase and the month Forza Horizon 6 launched. Sales for PS5 that month did fall 50% compared to April.
I think at this point Microsoft should sue Phil Spencer and Sarah Bond for the damage they did. That level of idiocy should be a crime.