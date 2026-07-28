Xbox Series Sales Are Up in 1st 6 Months of 2026 in the UK, Switch 2 Outsells GameCube - Sales

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The Game Business editor-in-chief and co-founder Christopher Dring has announced in the UK, Xbox Series X|S sales are up in the first six months of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025.

No other platform holder was able to sell more consoles in the first half of 2026 than in 2025.

The Nintendo Switch 2 has also outsold the Nintendo GameCube in the UK and is currently up 16 percent in 2026 compared to its launch month. Up next for the Switch 2 is lifetime sales of the Nintendo 64.

"In the UK, Xbox console sales are up for the first six months of the year," said Dring. "It's the only platform holder to sell more consoles in H1 2026 vs 2025.

He added, "Nintendo Switch 2 has now overtaken GameCube sales in the UK. Next up, N64."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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