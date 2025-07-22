Nintendo Switch 2 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Bundle Announced for $500 - News

posted 3 hours ago

Nintendo and The Pokémon Company have announced a new Nintendo Switch 2 bundle that includes a download code for Pokémon Legends Z-A - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition. The bundle will be available for $499.99 at the Nintendo Store and select retailers.

It isn't known yet, but the new bundle could possibly replace the current Mario Kart World Nintendo Switch 2 bundle, which is also priced at $499.99. The bundle was stated to be available for a "limited time."

The new bundle includes Pokémon Legends Z-A - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition will also be available for a "limited time." However, Nintendo hasn't stated how long it will be available for.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch on October 16.

