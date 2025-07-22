Pokémon Legends: Z-A New Gameplay Video Features Mega Dragonite - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 672 Views
The Pokemon Company and developer Game Freak have released new gameplay videos for Pokémon Legends: Z-A that features a new Mega Pokémon - Mega Dragonite.
View the gameplay videos below:
Pokémon Legends: Z-A will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch on October 16.
I've seen a lot of fan designs leading up to this... yet not a single one looked this bad
Literally made Dagonite less evolved lol
A lot of fans hate how Dragonair went from a sleek, elegant and serpentine design to Peach Barney with impossibly anatomically small wings. Maybe someone at Creatures Inc. thought this would please them, lol.
Since this game will most likely sell more than million units, that someone might as well be right.