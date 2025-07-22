Pokémon Legends: Z-A New Gameplay Video Features Mega Dragonite - News

The Pokemon Company and developer Game Freak have released new gameplay videos for Pokémon Legends: Z-A that features a new Mega Pokémon - Mega Dragonite.

View the gameplay videos below:

Pokémon Legends: Z-A will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch on October 16.

