Pokémon Friends Announced and Released for Switch, iOS, and Android - News

/ 379 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

The Pokémon Company have announced and released a new Pokémon spin-off puzzle game, Pokémon Friends, for the Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android. It is priced at $9.99 on the Switch, while the mobile version is "free-to-start."

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Pay a visit to Think Town, a place where thinking is fun, with Pokémon Friends, now available on Nintendo Switch and iOS and Android devices. Put your brain to work untangling more than 1,200 puzzles, and earn yarn as you unravel them. The only thing better than Pokémon-themed puzzles is growing your in-game collection of Pokémon plush. Put the yarn you earn into the Plush-O-Matic to make your very own! You can decorate your customizable plush rooms with your new plush or help out the residents of Think Town by sharing your plush with them.

Expand your puzzle adventure with Pokémon Friends DLC! The Basic Pack is included with the paid Nintendo Switch version of the game.

Put on your thinking cap and get ready to push your brain to the limit unraveling playful Pokémon-themed puzzles to build your collection of pleasing Pokémon plush.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles