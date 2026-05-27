N64's Donkey Kong 64 Coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on June 3 - News

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Nintendo announced the Nintendo 64 game - Donkey Kong 64 - will be added to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on June 3.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the games below:

With a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, you’ll be able to join the DK crew as they climb, swim, and jump through treacherous and puzzling areas while taking advantage of their special abilities and upgrades. Hunt for collectibles and play wacky minigames while solo, or duke it out in battle arenas with friends in four-player split-screen action (additional accessories may be required for multiplayer mode; sold separately). There’s enough fun to go around to make you go bananas!

Donkey Kong 64 begins with K. Rool back again for another nefarious Kong-quest. Our furry hero Donkey Kong (the leader of the bunch) must take the fight to K. Rool and the Kremlings, reclaim his Golden Bananas, and save his homeland from certain doom. Choose from DK, Diddy Kong, Tiny Kong, Lanky Kong and Chunky Kong and play solo in a quirky adventure or with friends in competitive battle arenas.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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