Donkey Kong Bananza Debuts in 1st on the UK Retail Charts - Sales

Donkey Kong Bananza has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending July 19, 2025.

Launch sales for Donkey Kong Bananza are three times bigger than Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze on the Switch and less than half of Super Mario Odyssey. Digital sales have grown since those two games released.

Robocop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business debuted in fifth place and Rugby League 26 debuted in 11th place.

Mario Kart World dropped one spot to second place and Hogwarts Legacy is up one spot to third place. EA Sports FC 25 is down one spot to fourth place, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 is down four spots to sixth place, and Minecraft is up two spots to seventh place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dropped two spots to eighth place, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is up four spots to ninth place, and Assassin's Creed Shadows is down five spots to 10th place.

Here are the best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

Donkey Kong Bananza - NEW Mario Kart World Hogwarts Legacy EA Sports FC 25 Robocop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business - NEW Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 Minecraft Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Assassin's Creed Shadows

