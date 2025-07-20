Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road Delayed to November 13 - News

Level-5 announced it has delayed Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road from August 21 to November 13.

The game is in development for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

"Due to the content volume exceeding our initial expectations, additional time is required for voice recording, multi-language localization, and other related processes," said Level-5. "As we work toward the final stages of development, we have decided to adjust the release date to ensure the best possible quality.

"The release date of Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road has been changed from August 21, 2025, to [November 13, 2025 (GMT)].

"We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused to all the fans who have been eagerly waiting for a long time, and truly appreciate your understanding and continued support."

View a video on the delay below:

