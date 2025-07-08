Jelly Troops Launches September 18 for Switch and PC - News

Publisher Phoenixx and developer Nukenin announced the online action real-time strategy game, Jelly Troops, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on September 18.

An online action real-time strategy game where the tide can turn in a flash!

Fight exciting battles where you recruit golems to battle your opponent’s slimes, cleverly redirect their slimes with walls, or sneakily steal their flag to make a dramatic comeback.

Easy to Play, Hard to Master

Unlike traditional real-time strategy games, Jelly Troops doesn’t have complex units or resource management, so anyone can pick it up and play. Every battle is different. Should you get more slimes, capture the flag, or send your guardians to punish your opponent? It’s up to you!

Features:

An easy real-time strategy game that anyone can play.

Fast-paced action.

Sneaky capture-the-flag gameplay.

Cute visuals and animations.

Quick matches.

Highly replayable.

Play against your friends or match with random players anywhere in the world.

Split-screen two-player battles.

