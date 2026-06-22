Aardman Releases New Details on Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu - News

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The Pokémon Company and Wallace and Gromit studio Aardman Animation at the "Lights, Camera, Aardman!" panel at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival have released new details for the stop-motion Pokémon animated series, Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu.

Footage was shown off for the upcoming series, however, it has not been made public. What is known is it is set in the Galar region, the same used in Pokémon Sword / Shield. The Pokémon Company says the region is a "fitting setting" as it is based on the UK, which is where Aardman is from.

"It’s an honour to take part in Aardman’s panel at Annecy and talk about the shared commitment to quality, strong storytelling, memorable characters, and a genuine respect for audiences and fans," said Phil Rynda, director of original animation at The Pokémon Company International (via VideoGamesChronicle).

"This project gives us a unique opportunity to tell stories from the point of view of Pokémon, made possible by Aardman’s extraordinary craft, remarkable artistry. Their warmth, and affection for this much-loved Pokémon cast are evident in every brilliantly crafted frame."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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