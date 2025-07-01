Full Metal Schoolgirl Announced for Switch 2, PS5, and PC - News

D3 Publisher and developer Yuke's have announced action shooter, Full Metal Schoolgirl, for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch on October 23.

Destroy an exploitative enterprise! (…while being livestreamed!)

In the year 2089, the United Federation of Japan is an industrial powerhouse, while also being one of the world’s leading countries in overtime work.

In this sickening future, the economy is booming and working 24 hours a day is considered virtuous.

The core of this country’s industry, economy, and social system are controlled by a single giant corporation.

The rampage of a fully mechanized schoolgirl—a fully armed cyborg heroine storms into a giant corporation and unleashes a relentless barrage of gunfire and sword action in this exhilarating cyborg schoolgirl action adventure. The feeling of immorality is irresistible when you break into an office and wreak havoc.

A Story of Revenge Against a Giant Exploitative Enterprise

The enemy is the world’s largest corporation, Meternal Jobz. The cyborg corporate slaves known as the “Working Dead” who relentlessly fight as corporate warriors even to their death, block your path. They will attack you in droves, relying on their numbers. Show no mercy—scrap them all!

Close Quarters Combat in an Ever-Changing Building

The battlefield is a 100-story skyscraper. The evil CEO awaits on the top floor. Each floor changes its structure every time you enter, and there is also a trap-like security system. Own the battlefield on each floor to reach the top.

Live-Streamed Battles!? Use the Donations for Upgrades!

Use materials and rewards obtained from defeating enemies to upgrade and customize your Machine Girl. The equipment and enhancement programs obtained from the Item Box, as well as pre-deployment modifications, include over 100 basic elements. Utilize these to face the challenge over and over again. Even if you feel powerless, remember that you are not alone…the viewers of your livestream are cheering you on. As the number of viewers increases, so does the support. Fund your upgrades with the donations that you receive.

