Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 Launches for PS5 on August 12

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Ninja Theory announced Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 will launch for PlayStation 5 on August 12. An Enhanced update will release on the same day for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 first launched for the Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store in May 2025.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the update below:

Performance Mode

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II is a cinematic experience of immersion where we push real-time visuals to deliver rich, believable environments and characters to sink you deep into Senua’s story. Now, with Performance Mode, we’re excited to give you the option to experience gameplay at 60 FPS. The result is smoother gameplay, especially noticeable during combat and fast-moving moments of the game. On PC, where you’ve had more flexibility with performance based on your personal hardware, we’re now offering a ‘Very High’ preset to push that fidelity even further. The team has also been hard at work optimizing the game for Steam Deck, so when this update lands, the game will be Steam Deck Verified for the first time. Wherever you choose to play, we’ve made sure the experience is optimized for your chosen hardware.

The Dark Rot Returns

The Dark Rot from Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice has returned and offers an additional challenge for Senua on her quest to Iceland in this optional game mode. The Dark Rot will grow each time you fail, and if it reaches Senua’s head, her quest is over and all progress will be lost. Do you think you’re up to the challenge?

Enhanced Photo Mode

We have an incredible community of Virtual Photographers who have captured stunning moments from the world of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II. We’re really excited, then, to enhance the toolset within Photo Mode with improvements across a multitude of settings, as well as an all-new ‘Motion’ tab for custom cinematic video capture. We can’t wait to see what you create with these new tools at your disposal.

Developer Commentary

Let us take you behind the scenes of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II with over four hours of insightful commentary, exploring the craft and creative decisions that went into making the game. Hear from the ensemble cast, key collaborators in depicting Senua’s experience of psychosis, and members of the development team who poured their heart and soul into Senua’s story.

