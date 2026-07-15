Star Ocean: The Second Story R Out Now for Switch 2 - News

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Publisher Square Enix and developer Gemdrops have announced the action RPG remake, Star Ocean: The Second Story R, is now available for the Nintendo Switch 2 for $49.99.

The game first released for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in November 2023.

View the Switch 2 release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Two worlds, one fateful encounter.

Experience your favorite classics on your Nintendo Switch 2!

The highly acclaimed second instalment in the Star Ocean series, returns as Star Ocean: The Second Story R.

Brought to life with a unique 2.5D aesthetic, which fuses 2D pixel characters and 3D environments, this remake includes everything that made the original release so great while adding new elements too!

Experience new battle mechanics, full Japanese and English voice overs, original and re-arranged music, fast-travel and so much more!

Discover the definitive version of a classic but modernized JRPG that’s perfect for newcomers and long-time fans alike.

Story

Space Date 366.

A Federation officer finds himself transported to a mystical planet. While searching for a way home, an encounter with a young girl draws him into a quest to save her people, just as an ancient prophecy foretold…

Choose your path and witness an awakened destiny.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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