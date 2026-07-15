Ratchet & Clank: Ranger Rumble Gets New Trailer and Details - News

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Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Oh BiBi have released a new trailer and details for the free-to-play multiplayer arena shooter, Ratchet & Clank: Ranger Rumble, as well as announcing pre-registration is now open for iOS and Android.

View the trailer below;

Read the new details via PlayStation Blog below:

Suit up, Rangers! Pre-registration for Ratchet & Clank: Ranger Rumble is now open worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. To celebrate, we’re launching a community rewards campaign, headlined by a reward we think Ratchet & Clank fans will especially love: the exclusive Clank Suit skin for Widget.

Since the game’s reveal a few months ago, we’ve been testing and refining the experience through regional soft launches in Canada, the Nordics, France, and Asia. After a successful testing phase shaped by player feedback, Ratchet & Clank: Ranger Rumble is now gearing up for global launch, and pre-registration is the first step on that journey. We can’t wait for what’s coming next!

What is Ratchet & Clank: Ranger Rumble?

Ratchet & Clank: Ranger Rumble is a free-to-play multiplayer hero shooter that brings the iconic franchise to mobile, developed by Oh Bibi in collaboration with PlayStation Studios and Insomniac Games. Captain Qwark has created a revolutionary combat Simulation to find the next generation of Galactic Rangers. But, well… it’s Qwark. So once you step into the Arena, anything can happen.

Players choose from legendary heroes, master unique abilities, and unleash an arsenal of explosive weapons in real-time PvP arena battles, enhanced by dynamic PvE elements that add depth and variety to every match.

The hero lineup is something we’re especially proud of. With 12 Heroes available at launch, and more to come, each character brings a fresh new perspective to the Ratchet & Clank universe.

Players will discover brand-new characters never seen before in the series: legendary heroes from the past, each with their own story and personality. From robots, aliens to new Lombaxes, every hero has a unique playstyle, design, and exclusive cosmetics.

For Oh Bibi, it was a real privilege to collaborate directly with Insomniac Games on the design and backstories of the new Lombaxes, including insights from some of the original developers and designers behind the series’ most iconic titles. Bringing these characters to life inside the Simulation has been a true passion project for the creative team, and we can’t wait for players to meet them.

At launch, Ratchet & Clank: Ranger Rumble features six distinct game modes, giving players plenty of ways to jump into the action. Squad up with friends in fast-paced team PvP battles, take on waves of enemies in PvE, or discover fresh twists to the license, including a battle royale-inspired mode and a football-inspired showdown where every goal comes with a little extra firepower (and yes, it’s football, not soccer!).

Whether you’re chasing competitive wins, looking for co-op chaos, or simply excited to experience the Ratchet & Clank universe in a brand-new way, there’s a Rumble for you. Every mode is built around the fast, inventive, over-the-top action that has always defined the series.

Respecting the legacy, reimagining the action

Staying true to the series has been at the heart of the project from day one. The signature humor, beloved characters, and gloriously inventive weaponry that have defined Ratchet & Clank for over two decades are all here, reimagined for fast-paced battles built specifically for mobile, with new characters and weapons to discover.

Music has also been a huge part of development. We drew inspiration from the music of the early games to capture that dynamic, nostalgic Ratchet & Clank tone we wanted for Ranger Rumble. One of the most rewarding moments for the team has been seeing longtime fans connect with that legacy and even ask us to release the soundtrack on streaming platforms. For the team, that kind of connection with longtime fans has been incredibly rewarding.

As longtime players and fans ourselves, we know how much this universe means to people. That’s why our ambition was never just to bring Ratchet & Clank to mobile, but to create a game that feels like it truly belongs in the series. Mobile brings a new way to jump into the action, but the goal has always been clear: deliver a polished, authentic experience that respects the franchise, its legacy, and the players who love

How the pre-registration rewards work

The rewards campaign is a true community effort. Every pre-registration counts toward global milestones, and each milestone reached will unlock new in-game rewards* for everyone. Players can earn Qredits, Reebos, and Raritanium to get a strong head start when the game launches.

And the campaign’s ultimate reward? The exclusive Clank Suit skin for Widget! If the final community milestone is reached, every player will be able to unlock it at global launch.

All rewards will be delivered to players when the game launches. So you know what to do, Ranger. Captain Qwark is counting on you

Pre-register today, and get ready for the rumble

Head to www.rangerrumble.com to pre-register now on the App Store and Google Play, available worldwide.

Until launch, the team is hard at work polishing the game, expanding the experience, and preparing a few exciting surprises for players to discover. Some of what’s coming may already be hiding in the screenshots throughout this article…

We can’t wait to share more soon, and we look forward to seeing you in the Simulation at launch. Get ready, Ranger — the Rumble is just getting started!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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