Dune: Awakening Sales Top One Million Units

Funcom announced the open-world survival MMO, Dune: Awakening, has sold over one million units and is the company's fastest selling game to date.

"Dune: Awakening launched June 10th, and already 1,000,000 players have awakened, making it Funcom’s fastest-selling game ever," said Funcom. "To put it into perspective, it took Conan Exiles one year to reach this number. We’re truly humbled and thankful for this reception.

"The game has so far reached a peak concurrency of over 189,000 players, another metric that has far surpassed Conan Exiles’ 54,403 peak. Conan Exiles was Funcom’s first foray into the survival genre and went on to become a massive hit.

"Dune: Awakening players are often referred to as Sleepers (play the game, you’ll get it), but it must be noted that they certainly don’t live up to that title, because they have been busy since launch.

Launch has been a Coriolis storm, and we’re still riding that mighty gale. We have seen so many amazing things from all our players – the bases, the close calls with Shai-Hulud, the epic vehicle jumps, the struggles, discoveries, victories, heroic deaths, and so much more.."

Dune: Awakening launched for PC via Steam on June 10, and is set to launch later for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

