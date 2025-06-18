Beat Saber Ends Support for PS VR2 on PS5 and PS VR on PS4 - News

Developer Beat Games announced it is ending support for Beat Saber on the PlayStation VR2 on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR on the PlayStation 4.

"As we look to the future and plan the next big leap for Beat Saber, we have made the decision to no longer release updates for PS4 and PS5 starting in June 2025," said Beat Games. "Our passion for VR remains unwavering. We are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead and what we can bring to Beat Saber fans who have been on this journey with us over the past 7 years."

Here are the changes being made:

Owners of Beat Saber on PS VR2 and PS VR will still have access to the game and all the content previously purchased.

T hose interested can still purchase the game, songs, and music packs on those platforms that were released prior to June 18, 2025. There will be no new content released on the platforms going forward.

Multiplayer will no longer be available on PS VR2 and PS VR starting on January 21, 2026.

Cross-buy will remain active on PS VR2 and PS VR.

