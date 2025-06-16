Donkey Kong Bananza Direct Set for June 18 - News

posted 1 hour ago

Nintendo announced it will host a Nintendo Direct focused on Donkey Kong Bananza on Wednesday, June 18 at 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET / 2:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube.

The Nintendo Direct will feature "roughly 15 minutes of information about the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 game" Donkey Kong Bananza.

Donkey Kong Bananza will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 on July 17.

