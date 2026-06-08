The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Tops $1 Billion at the Global Box Office - Sales

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The Super Mario Galaxy Movie from Illumination, Nintendo, and Universal has surpassed $1 billion at the global box office, according to Deadline. It is the first movie of 2026 reach the milestone.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie have earned over a combined $2 billion at the box office. It is the ninth biggest animated franchise worldwide and the third franchise from Chris Meledandri in the top 10.

Top 10 animated franchises worldwide:

Despicable Me, $5.64B, 6 films Shrek, $3,98B. 6 films Toy Story, $3.28B, 5 films Ice Age, $3.22B, 5 films Zootopia, $2.89B, 2 films Frozen, $2.73B, 2 films Inside Out, $2.56B, 2 films Kung Fu Panda, $2.37B, 4 films Super Mario films, $2.30B, 2 films Madagascar, $2.26B, 7 films

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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