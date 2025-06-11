Dune: Awakening Debuts in 1st on the Steam Charts, Deltarune Takes 2nd - Sales

Dune: Awakening has debuted in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 23, 2025, which ended June 10, 2025.

There were three other new releases in the top 10. This includes Deltarune debuting in second place, Lies of P: Overture in seventh place, and Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma in eighth place.

Steam Deck dropped two spots to fourth place, while pre-orders for Stellar Blade are down from third to fifth place. Lies of P re-entered the charts in sixth place, Dead by Daylight is up six spots to ninth place, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is down two spots to 10th place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Dune: Awakening - NEW Deltarune - NEW Elden Ring Nightreign Steam Deck Stellar Blade - Pre-orders Lies of P Lies of P: Overture - NEW Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma - NEW Dead by Daylight Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 Dune: Awakening - NEW Deltarune - NEW Elden Ring Nightreign Steam Deck Stellar Blade - Pre-orders Lies of P Lies of P: Overture - NEW Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma - NEW Dead by Daylight

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

