Action RPG The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin Announced for PS5 and PC - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Netmarble and developer Netmarble F&C announced the open-world action RPG, The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin, will launch for the PlayStation 5, PC via Steam, iOS, and Android in 2025.

A new trailer of the game will premiere at Summer Game Fest 2025 on June 6.

Read details on the game below:

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin is an open-world action RPG based on the globally beloved intellectual property The Seven Deadly Sins, which has sold over 55 million manga copies worldwide.

Step into the vast, beautifully rendered open world of Britannia, faithfully recreated from the original anime.

Story

Immerse yourself in a vivid reimagining of the world and experience a brand-new original story set within the familiar universe of The Seven Deadly Sins.

Take on the role of Prince Tristan of the Kingdom of Liones and embark on a journey to restore order to Britannia, now thrown into disarray by a mysterious collision of time and space.

Adventure

Explore a dynamic, open-world Britannia teeming with secrets, formidable monsters, and breathtaking landscapes. Assemble a team of heroes with a wide array of abilities to explore Britannia together.

Build your team from a diverse roster of heroes, each with unique abilities, and uncover an original story set within The Seven Deadly Sins universe—exclusive to Origin. Battle alongside fan-favorite characters from across the series, transcending timelines and dimensions. Meet compelling new original heroes, appearing for the first time in The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin.

Moments

Outside of combat, enjoy moments of peace and leisure: go fishing, cook meals, or simply explore uncharted territories with friends and allies.

Discover hidden dungeons, unearth rare treasures, and immerse yourself in a multiverse adventure unlike any other.

Join Tristan on a brand-new adventure and forge your legend!

