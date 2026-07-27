Death Stranding Series Tops 27 Million Players - Sales

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by, posted 3 hours ago

Kojima Productions has announced the Death Stranding series has surpassed 27 million players.

The first game in the series had surpassed 20 million players as of March 31, 2025.

Death Stranding released for the PlayStation 4 in November 2019 and for PC in July 2020. The Director's Cut released for the PlayStation 5 in September 2021 and PC in March 2022, for iOS in January 2024, and for the Xbox Series X|S and Amazon Luna in November 2024.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach released for the PlayStation in June 2025 and PC in March 2026.

Thanks, Gamer.jp.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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