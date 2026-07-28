Resident Evil Series Sales Top 213M Units, Monster Hunter Series Tops 131M Units - Sales

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Capcom in its latest earnings report has provided updates on the sales figures for a number of its video game franchises as of June 30, 2026.

The Resident Evil series has surpassed 213 million units sold lifetime, the Monster Hunter series has now sold over 131 million units, and the Street Fighter series has sold over 60 million units.

The Mega Man series has sold over 45 million units, the Devil May Cry series has sold over 31 million units, Ace Attorney series has sold over 15 million units, and the Onimusha series has sold over 9.2 million units.

The sales for other Capcom franchise were the same as the previous quarter. The Dead Rising series has sold over 19 million, the Dragon's Dogma series is at 14 million, the Marvel vs. Capcom series has sold over 13 million units, and the Okami series has sold over 4.8 million units.

Capcom also revealed sales numbers for a number of individual titles.

Pragmata in its first quarter sold 2.51 million units. Monster Hunter World has sold 30.45 million units and Devil May Cry 5 has sold 14.24 million units.

Resident Evil Requiem has sold 8.06 million units, Resident Evil 7 biohazard has sold 18.41 million units, and Resident Evil Village has sold 15.86 million units.

Resident Evil 2 remake has sold 19.75 million units, and Resident Evil 3 remake has sold 14.52 million units, and Resident Evil 4 remake has sold 16.04 million units.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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