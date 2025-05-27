PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for June 2025 Announced - News

/ 648 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed the PlayStation Plus monthly games for June 2025. The games will be available starting on Tuesday, June 3 until Monday, June 30.

The PlayStation Plus monthly games are NBA 2K25 for the PS5 and PS4,Alone in the Dark (2024) for the PS5, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk for PS5 and PS4 and Destiny 2: The Final Shape (available on May 28) for the PS5 and PS4.

PlayStation also revealed some more games coming to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Game Catalog and Classics.

The games coming to Game Catalog are the following:

Another Crab’s Treasure | PS5 (available May 29)

Skull and Bones | PS5 (available June 2)

Destiny 2: Legacy Collection | PS5, PS4 (available June 4)

Grand Theft Auto III | PS4, PS5 (available June 10)

The games coming to Classics Catalog (June 5) are the following:

Myst | PS5, PS4

Riven | PS5, PS4

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles