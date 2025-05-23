FTC Officially Drops Case Against Microsoft's Activision Blizzard Acquisition - News

Microsoft completed its acquisition of Activision Blizzard in October 2023, however, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) would file an appeal in December 2023 in an attempt to overturn the court's decision to allow the merger to proceed.

Earlier this month, the appeal by the US FTC was rejected by the 9th Circuit US Court of Appeals. The appeals court stated the FTC did not show that Microsoft would cut off rivals from having access to Call of Duty or that it would lessen competition in the video game subscription market.

The US FTC has now dropped its complaint against Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition.

"The Commission has determined that the public interest is best served by dismissing the administrative litigation in this case," reads the order dismissing the complaint. "Accordingly, it is hereby ordered that the Complaint in this matter be, and it hereby is, dismissed."



"Today’s decision is a victory for players across the country and for common sense in Washington, D.C. We are grateful to the FTC for today’s announcement," said Microsoft president Brad Smith in a statement.

