FTC Loses Appeal Against Microsoft's Activision Blizzard Acquisition

Microsoft completed its acquisition of Activision Blizzard in October 2023, however, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) would file an appeal in December 2023 in an attempt to overturn the court's decision to allow the merger to proceed.

The appeal by the FTC has now been rejected by the 9th Circuit US Court of Appeals, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Judge Daniel P. Collins said the FTC failed to show the "likelihood of success on the merits as to any of its theories."

The appeals court stated the FTC did not show that Microsoft would cut off rivals from having access to Call of Duty or that it would lessen competition in the video game subscription market.

The decision also stated the FTC did not show that the deal would hurt competition in the cloud streaming market and said the FTC "failed to show that Activision Blizzard content would be available to this market in the absence of the merger."

Collins stated that all console manufactures release exclusive titled and that Nintendo and Sony release more exclusive games to their platform than Xbox does.

"All major manufacturers have engaged in this practice," said Collins on exclusivity. "[Nintendo and Sony] both have significantly higher number of exclusive games on their platform than [Microsoft] does."

