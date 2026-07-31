Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls Launch Trailer Released - News

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by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Arc System Works have released the launch trailer for Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls.

View the launch trailer below:

Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on August 6.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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