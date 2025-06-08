PS5 vs Switch Sales Comparison - April 2025 - Sales

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the aligned worldwide sales of the PlayStation 5 and Switch.

The PlayStation 5 launched in November 2020, while the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017. This does mean the holiday periods for the two consoles do not lineup.

PS5 Vs. Switch Worldwide:

Gap change in latest month: 493,943 - NS

Gap change over last 12 months: 8,257,029 - NS

Total Lead: 14,297,036 - NS

PlayStation 5 Total Sales: 75,575,096

Switch Total Sales: 89,872,132

April 2025 is the 54th month the PlayStation 5 has been available for. In the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the Nintendo Switch when compared to the aligned launch of the PlayStation 5 by 0.49 million units.

In the last 12 months, the Switch has outsold the PS5 by 8.26 million units. The PS5 is behind the Switch by 134.30million units.

The PlayStation 5 has sold 75.58 million units in 54 months, while the Nintendo Switch sold 89.87 million units. Month 54 for the PlayStation 5 is April 2025 and for the Nintendo Switch it is August 2021.

The Nintendo Switch crossed 90 million in month 55, 100 million in month 58, and 110 million in month 65. The Nintendo Switch has sold 150.36 million units to date. The PS5 is 74.78 million units behind lifetime Switch sales.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

