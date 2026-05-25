Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Re-Enters the Swiss Charts Following Switch 2 Release - Sales

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by, posted 6 hours ago

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream has remained in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 20th week of 2026.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle re-entered the top 10 this week in fifth place following the release of the Nintendo Switch 2 version. Two other games also re-entered the top 10 with Pokémon Legends: Z-A in ninth place and Donkey Kong Bananza in 10th place.

EA Sports FC 26, Minecraft, and Super Mario Galaxy 1+2 remained in second, third, and fourth places, respectively.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is up one spot to seventh place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dropped one spot to seventh place, and Pokémon Pokopia fell three spots to eighth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland: Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream EA Sports FC 26 Minecraft Super Mario Galaxy 1+2 Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Super Mario Bros. Wonder Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Pokémon Pokopia Pokémon Legends: Z-A Donkey Kong Bananza Previous week - Week 19, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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