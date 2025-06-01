PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S vs Switch Launch Sales Comparison Through Month 54 - Sales

This monthly series compares the aligned launch sales of the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

It should be noted the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S had a worldwide launch, while the PlayStation 5 launch was split over the course of two weeks. Also, the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017, while the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S launched during the holidays in November 2020.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Global:

Switch: 89,872,132 PS5: 75,575,096 XSX|S: 32,979,363

Through the first 54 months available worldwide the Nintendo Switch is ahead of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The Switch is ahead of the PS5 by 14.30 million units and is 56.89 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 42.60 million units.

The Switch has sold 88.87 million in 54 months worldwide, while the PS5 sold 75.58 million units and the Xbox Series X|S 32.98 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 54 months, the Switch is in the lead. The Switch has a 45.3 percent marketshare, the PS5 sits at 38.1 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 16.6 percent.





PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch US:

Switch: 30,129,545 PS5: 25,808,045 XSX|S: 17,050,878

Through the first 54 months available in the US the Nintendo Switch is ahead of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The Switch is ahead of the PS5 by 4.32 million units and is 13.08 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 8.76 million units.

The Switch has sold 30.13 million in 54 months in the US, while the PS5 sold 25.81 million units and the Xbox Series X|S 17.05 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 54 months, the Switch currently leads. The Switch has a 41.3 percent marketshare, the PS5 sits at 35.3 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 23.4 percent.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Europe:

PS5: 25,856,545 Switch: 22,364,672 XSX|S: 8,421,624

Through the first 54 months available in Europe the PlayStation 5 is ahead of the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Switch by 3.49 million units and is 17.43 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The Switch is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 13.94 million units.

The PS5 has sold 25.86 million in 54 months in Europe, while the Switch sold 22.36 million units and the Xbox Series X|S 8.42 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 54 months, the PlayStation 5 currently leads. The PS5 has a 45.6 percent marketshare, the Switch sits at 39.5 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 14.9 percent.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Japan:

Switch: 21,061,636 PS5: 6,827,022 XSX|S: 677,485

Through the first 54 months available in Japan the Switch is ahead of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S by a wide margin. The Switch is ahead of the PS5 by 14.23 million units and is 20.38 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 6.15 million units.

The Switch has sold 21.06 million units in 54 months in Japan, while the PS5 has sold 6.83 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S 0.68 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 54 months, the Switch currently leads. The Switch has a 73.7 percent marketshare, the PS5 sits at 23.9 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 2.4 percent.

