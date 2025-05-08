Non-VR Version of Alien: Rogue Incursion Announced for PS and PC - News

Survios has announced Alien: Rogue Incursion Evolved Edition for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam. It will launch in September 30. It is a re-envisioned flatscreen version of the virtual reality game.

Experience the universe of the Alien films like never before: re-envisioned for console and PC. An all-new action-horror entry into the classic franchise, Alien: Rogue Incursion Evolved Edition transforms you into Zula Hendricks—the ex-Colonial Marine hellbent on exposing Weyland-Yutani’s blacksite experiments—on a dangerous mission to investigate an SOS from the backwater planet Purdan, home to a long-defunct mining colony. With her ever-present synth companion Davis 01 for guidance, Zula must infiltrate the infested Gemini Exoplanet Solutions research facility and survive the ever-present threat of the most cunning Xenomorphs ever encountered, with both skilled stealth and serious firepower at her disposal. With deeply personal stakes propelling both Zula and Davis deeper, they must plunge to the dark heart of Purdan to expose—but not unleash—the horrors lurking within.

Part One of a Two-Part Story

Zula’s Fight Begins Here: Part One of this gripping two-part story thrusts you into the violent world of Alien, where you will uncover the secrets lurking within the GES facility on LV-354, the enigmatic planet Purdan. This installment stands alone as a complete story yet leaves you hanging on a thrilling cliffhanger, eager to dive deeper into Zula’s unfolding story in Part Two, where she will face new challenges and deadlier enemies.

Evolved Alien Combat

Battle Xenomorphs who behave just like their cinematic counterparts: actively hunting you throughout locations, climbing and crawling on walls and ceilings, stealthing through ducts and tunnels, and jumping on objects within the world.

Explore to Survive

With the facility destroyed, resources like ammunition and health supplies are limited, so you’ll have to scrounge and scavenge to stay stocked. That means searching every possible room, closet, and corner, where more than just supplies are hiding.

Authentic Alien Atmosphere

Drop directly into the world of the Alien films as you become ex-Colonial Marine Zula Hendricks on a deadly mission featuring characters, environments, weapons, enemies, and stakes from the classic franchise, all within a gripping new story that sets you at the center of the action.

Spatial Sound Design

With Xenomorphs lurking everywhere, you’ll most likely hear them before you see them. Stay frosty; that hissing sound could be a Xenomorph or a burst pipe. Spatial sound alerts you where they’re stalking, but your survival is up to you.

