Next Battlefield to be Announced This Summer - News

posted 1 hour ago

Electronic Arts in its latest earnings report announced it will be unveiling the next entry in the Battlefield series this Summer.

"The incredible success of College Football and the enduring strength of FC drove another record year for EA Sports, while The Sims capped FY25 with a historic Q4," said Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson.

"As we look to the future, we’re confident in our ability to execute across a deep pipeline — beginning this summer with the highly anticipated reveal of Battlefield, a pivotal step in delivering on our next generation of blockbuster entertainment."

Electronic Arts announced it February Battlefield Labs, a collaboration that will give the community the ability to provide feedback to help shape the next generation of Battlefield games.

The four studios working on the Battlefield franchise - Criterion, DICE, Ripple Effect, and Motive - are now part of a team called Battlefield Studios.

