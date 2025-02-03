Battlefield Labs Gives Community Ability to Provide Feedback on the Future of the Franchise - News

Electronic Arts has announced Battlefield Labs, a collaboration that will give the community the ability to provide feedback to help shape the next generation of Battlefield games.

Those interested in participating in Battlefield Labs are able to sign-up here.

The four studios working on the Battlefield franchise - Criterion, DICE, Ripple Effect, and Motive - are now part of a "brand-new visionary team: Battlefield Studios."

"This global united front combining 20+ years of Battlefield experience with the best emerging talent in our industry is hard at work to shape the future of our franchise," reads the description to the announcement video. "Our ambitions are big, so we’re going bigger to deliver the best experience for our players.

"We’re still in the early stages of development, but now is the time to test everything our teams have been building for our upcoming launch and beyond. So, we are calling in the big guns – our Community. Introducing Battlefield Labs.

"This new testing environment is where our players will join forces with BF Studios and help shape the evolution of Battlefield. You’ll test combat mechanics, modes, and more, while providing us with crucial feedback in the ultimate collaboration. Your voice will help shape our collective future. Let’s build together."

View a video about Battlefield Labs below:

Read details on Battlefield Labs below:

What is Battlefield Labs?

Battlefield Labs is a place for us to test concepts and experiences we’re excited about with you, our players. We want our community to play a key role in the future of Battlefield and this is an opportunity for many of you to do just that.

We will test (almost) everything but not everything you see will be complete. To ensure that your feedback has impact, players will experience, under NDA, different pieces of an unfinished puzzle so we have time to incorporate your feedback into the final product.

Even in pre-alpha, we are proud of where the game is at. We tirelessly playtest, but your feedback will supercharge our development as we strive to hit that perfect note between form, function, and feel.

This is an unprecedented moment for Battlefield. We will start by testing the pillars of play, like core combat and destruction. Then transition to balance and feedback for our weapons, vehicles and gadgets, ultimately leading to where all these pieces come together in our maps, modes, and squad play.

And yes, we will be testing Conquest and Breakthrough, the heart and soul of our all-out warfare experience, but BF Labs will also be a place to explore new ideas and fine-tune and improve Battlefield pillars like our class system (Assault, Engineer, Support, and Recon) to create deeper more strategic play.

How Do I Get Involved?

Sign up now. To form an accurate snapshot of our community we need a variety of players – veterans and new recruits – ready to play and feedback on our vision for the future of Battlefield. Initial invites will be limited to a few thousand participants with servers located in Europe and North America. Over time we’ll invite tens of thousands more with support for further territories.

Regardless of your level of participation, we want all Battlefield fans to be a part of the process. We’ll be posting work-in-progress public updates from our community team where you will hear directly from developers at Battlefield Studios.

Visit battlefield.com/labs for more information on how you can sign-up.

There will be ample opportunity to play and converse around the next Battlefield ahead of its launch. This is just the beginning.

Until then, join us on the official Battlefield Discord as it’s our prime way to stay up to date on all things Battlefield!

