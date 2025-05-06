Bubsy in: The Purrfect Collection Games List Revealed - News

Atari and Limited Run Games have released the list of games that will be including in the upcoming Bubsy collection, Bubsy in: The Purrfect Collection.

"Here we go again! I’m pawsitively pumped to bring my collection of purrfectly preserved pixels to cool cats everywhere," said the fictional Bubsy T. Bobcat. "Hold onto your whiskers and get ready for a glide down memory lane, polished and pampered for your playing pleasure. What could possibly go wrong?"

Bubsy in: The Purrfect Collection will include the following games:

Bubsy in Fractured Furry Tales (Jaguar)

(Jaguar) Bubsy in Claws Encounters of the Furred Kind (Genesis, Super Nintendo Entertainment System, Super Famicon)

(Genesis, Super Nintendo Entertainment System, Super Famicon) Bubsy II (Game Boy, Genesis, Super Nintendo Entertainment System)

(Game Boy, Genesis, Super Nintendo Entertainment System) Bubsy 3D (PlayStation)

Read details on the collection below:

Developed by Limited Run Games’ Carbon Engine team, Bubsy in: The Purrfect Collection includes eight classic Bubsy games alongside artifacts and interviews providing insight into the creation and legacy of our furry friend. All games in the collection have been carefully updated for modern systems, smoothing out rough edges with new quality of life features and technical upgrades while staying true to the quirky catitude Bubsy is known for.

Bubsy in: The Purrfect Collection is the ultimate celebration of Bubsy‘s legacy and a great opportunity for fans and newcomers alike to experience his fur-tastic catalog like never before. Get ready to pounce into the decades-spanning history of Bubsy and friends, taking on platforming challenges, gathering collectibles and bashing baddies into oblivion while discovering all there is to know about the feisty feline franchise.

Bubsy in: The Purrfect Collection will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in 2025.

