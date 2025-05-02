Paradox Set to Announce Grand Strategy Game Project Caesar on May 8 - News

Publisher Paradox Interactive and developer Paradox Tinto are set to announce Project Ceasar, the next major title in the grand strategy genre, on May 8 at 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET / 2:00 pm UK.

"For 25 years, Paradox has developed and published games that have taken you from the Roman Empire to the stars, and now it will build on that legacy with a new design from Studio Tinto, building on that quarter century of experience," said the publisher.

"For the last year, Paradox has previewed this game (Codename Caesar) in its Tinto Talks series of developer diaries, soliciting community feedback on feature ideas, key game systems, and historical research. Now the time has come to reveal Caesar to the world."

