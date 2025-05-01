Epic Games Store Updates Revenue Share and Lets Developers to Create Own Webshops - News

/ 448 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Epic Games announced it is updating the revenue share on the Epic Games Store and giving developers the ability to launch their own webshops.

Read the details below:

0% Store Fee For First $1,000,000 in Revenue Per App Per Year

Starting in June 2025, for any Epic Games Store payments we process, developers will pay a 0% revenue share on their first $1,000,000 in revenue per app per year, and then our regular 88%/12% revenue share when they earn more than that.



Epic Games Store Webshops

In June 2025, we are releasing a new feature enabling developers to launch their own webshops hosted by the Epic Games Store. These webshops can offer players out-of-app purchases, as a more cost-effective alternative to in-app purchases, where Apple, Google, and others charge exorbitant fees. With new legal rulings in place, developers will be able to send players from games to make digital purchases from webshops on any platform that allows it, including iOS in the European Union and United States.



As an extra bonus, players spending in Epic Webshops will also accrue 5% Epic Rewards on all their purchases.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles