Lost Soul Aside Delayed to August 29

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Ultizero Games the action-adventure RPG, Lost Soul Aside, has been delayed from May 30 to August 29. It will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

"We are truly grateful for the positive response we’ve received from players all over the world since we announced Lost Soul Aside," said Ultizero Games CEO and game director Yang Bing.

"We remain committed to delivering a high-quality game experience. To match the standards Ultizero Games have set for ourselves, we are going to take some additional time to polish the game.

"Lost Soul Aside will now release on August 29, 2025. We want to express our heartfelt thanks to our fans waiting for the launch."

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

From Shanghai-based studio Ultizero Games comes Lost Soul Aside, an original and super-stylish action-adventure RPG.

When invading dimensional beings known as Voidrax take the soul of his beloved sister, Kaser must embark on a dangerous journey to face this terrifying new threat, save his sibling and liberate humanity.

Prepare for thrilling and dynamic combat, utilising Kaser’s swordsmanship to create devastating combos and parry incoming attacks from relentless enemies. Build experience to evolve Kaser’s skills and discover additional melee weapons that can be switched between instantly to develop increasingly spectacular chains of strikes.

Your enemies will show no mercy. Neither must you.

Explore stunning worlds

Kaser’s journey will take him across strange new worlds and dangerous dimensions, featuring snow-covered vistas, long-lost ruins, ancient alien relics and mysterious architecture.

A hero's journey

Along his journey, Kaser will meet enemies and new allies, developing relationships that will help Kaser understand the true meaning of friendship, family and ultimately, sacrifice.

Define your playstyle

Collect a diverse selection of melee weapons, each with unique stats that offer a wide range of tactical possibilities. In combat, switch weapons mid-combo, varying the range and impact of each attack to inflict maximum damage.

