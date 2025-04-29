The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Debuts in 1st on the Steam Charts - Sales

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered has debuted in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 18, 2025, which ended April 29, 2025.

Another new release, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, debuted in second place.

Steam Deck remained in third place, while Schedule I dropped two spots to fourth place. 雀魂麻將(MahjongSoul) re-entered the charts this week in fifth place and R.E.P.O. is down one spot to sixth place.

RuneScape: Dragonwilds in its second week fell from first to seventh place. Forza Horizon 5 re-entered the top 10 in eighth place, Last Epoch dropped five spots to ninth place, and Monster Hunter Wilds rounds out the top 10.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered - NEW Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - NEW Steam Deck Schedule I 雀魂麻將(MahjongSoul) R.E.P.O. RuneScape: Dragonwilds Forza Horizon 5 Last Epoch Monster Hunter Wilds

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered - NEW Counter-Strike 2 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - NEW Steam Deck Schedule I 雀魂麻將(MahjongSoul) R.E.P.O. PUBG: Battlegrounds Once Human Marvel Rivals

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

