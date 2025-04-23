Sonic x Shadow Generations Launches for Switch 2 on June 5 - News

posted 3 hours ago

Sega announced Sonic x Shadow Generations will launch for Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5 for $49.99.

The Switch 2 version will feature enhanced graphics over the Switch 1 version.

The game first released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in October 2024.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will launch on Thursday, June 5 for $449.99 USD / $629.99 CAD / £395.99 / €469.99 / 49,800 yen. A Mario Kart World Bundle will also be available for $499.99 USD / $699.99 / £429.99 / €509.99 / 53,980 yen.

