Doom: The Dark Ages Trailer Showcases a 'Sinister Medieval War Against Hell'

posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer id Software have released a new trailer for the first-person shooter, Doom: The Dark Ages.

Developed by id Software, Doom: The Dark Ages is the prequel to the critically acclaimed Doom (2016) and Doom Eternal that tells the epic cinematic origin story of the Doom Slayer’s rage. In this third installment of the modern Doom series, players will step into the blood-stained boots of the Doom Slayer, in this never-before-seen dark and sinister medieval war against Hell.

Doom: The Dark Ages is a dark fantasy / science-fiction single-player experience that delivers the searing combat and over-the-top visuals of the incomparable Doom franchise, powered by the latest idTech engine.

Reign in Hell

As the super weapon of gods and kings, shred enemies with devastating favorites like the Super Shotgun while also wielding a variety of new bone-chewing weapons, including the versatile Shield Saw. Players will stand and fight on the demon-infested battlefields in the vicious, grounded combat the original Doom is famous for. Take flight atop the new fierce Mecha Dragon, stand tall in a massive Atlan mech, and beat demons to a pulp with the newly enhanced glory kill system. Only the Slayer has the power to wield these devastating tools of mayhem.

The Origin of Your Rage

Experience the origin story of the Doom Slayer’s rage in this epic, cinematic and action-packed story. Bound to serve as the super weapon of gods and kings, the Doom Slayer fends off demon hordes as their leader seeks to destroy the Slayer and become the only one that is feared. Witness the creation of a legend as the Slayer takes on all of Hell and turns the tide of the war.

Discover Unknown Realms

In his quest to crush the legions of Hell, the Slayer must take the fight to never-before-seen realms. Mystery, challenges, and rewards lurk in every shadow of ruined castles, epic battlefields, dark forests, ancient hellscapes, and worlds beyond. Armed with the viciously powerful Shield Saw, cut through a dark world of menace and secrets in id’s largest and most expansive levels to date.

Doom: The Dark Ages will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on May 15.

