Minecraft Tops the Swiss Charts

Minecraft has remained first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 15th week of 2025.

EA Sports FC 25 has remained second place, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up one to third place, Super Mario Party Jamboree is up one spot to fourth place, and Assassin's Creed Shadows is down two spots to fifth place.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder re-entered the top 10 in sixth place, Nintendo Switch Sports remained in seventh place, and Donkey Kong Country Returns is up one spot to eighth place. Split Fiction fell three spots to ninth place and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom rounds out the top 10.

There are a total of six Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10 and four multiplatform games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland: Minecraft EA Sports FC 25 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Party Jamboree Assassin's Creed Shadows Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Switch Sports Donkey Kong Country Returns Split Fiction The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

