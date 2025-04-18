Switch 2 Pre-Orders Start April 24 in the US and Canada, Console Price Remains Unchanged - News

Nintendo announced pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 will start in the US and Canada on April 24.

The price for the console remains the same as previously announced. However, the price of Switch 2 accessories will be going up in the US due to changes in market conditions.

"Nintendo Switch 2 accessories will experience price adjustments from those announced on April 2 due to changes in market conditions," Nintendo said. "Other adjustments to the price of any Nintendo product are also possible in the future depending on market conditions."

Here are the manufacturer’s suggested retail prices as of April 18:

Nintendo Switch 2 – $449.99 / CAD $629.99

Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle – $499.99 / CAD $699.99

Mario Kart World – $79.99 / CAD $109.99

Donkey Kong Bananza – $69.99 / CAD $99.99

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller – $84.99 / CAD $109.99

Joy-Con 2 Pair – $94.99 / CAD $124.99

Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip – $39.99 / CAD $49.99

Joy-Con 2 Strap – $13.99 / CAD $19.99

Joy-Con 2 Wheel Set – $24.99 / CAD $29.99

Nintendo Switch 2 Camera – $54.99 / CAD $69.99

Nintendo Switch 2 Dock Set – $119.99 / CAD $154.99

Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case & Screen Protector – $39.99 / CAD $49.99

Nintendo Switch 2 All-In-One Carrying Case – $84.99 / CAD $109.99

Nintendo Switch 2 AC Adapter – $34.99 / CAD $39.99

Samsung microSD Express Card (256GB) for Nintendo Switch 2 – $59.99 / CAD $84.99

The Nintendo Switch 2 will launch on June 5.

