Xbox April Update Adds Ability to Stream Your Own Games on Xbox Consoles and New Mobile App Features - News

posted 6 hours ago

Microsoft announced the Xbox April update will be adding a number of new features.

The update adds the ability for Game Pass Ultimate members to stream select games they own in addition to the Game Pass catalog on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles.

The Xbox app on mobile will soon be able to let users buy games and add-on content, join Game Pass, and redeem Perk.

Players will be able to access remote on more devices, including supported Samsung Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV devices, and Meta Quest headsets.

Read details on the update below:

Xbox App on Mobile

Buy games, Join Game Pass, and Redeem Perks Directly from the Xbox app

We’re excited to announce that one of the most requested features from the Xbox community is coming to the Xbox app. Players will soon be able to buy games and add-on content, join Game Pass, and redeem Perks directly from the Xbox app on mobile. Be ready to play on day one by pre-ordering games like Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 and then set it to pre-install on Xbox consoles from the app. Buy games like Assassin’s Creed Shadows and MLB The Show 25. Players will also be able to join Game Pass directly from the Xbox app. Ultimate members can redeem Perks like the Sea of Thieves Seventh Serving Emote directly from the app.

This experience will start to roll out to beta users on iOS and Android and will be available soon for everyone on the Google Play Store on Android devices and the Apple Store.

If players already have a saved form of payment, the Xbox app will display a Buy button on game detail pages, allowing them to purchase games and add-on content with just two clicks.

Xbox Consoles

Stream Your Own Game – Now on Xbox Consoles

Starting today, Game Pass Ultimate members can now stream select games they own in addition to the Game Pass catalog on their Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles. This will broaden the previously announced devices from November, that includes Samsung Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV devices, Meta Quest headsets as well as other browser supported devices like PCs, smart phones and tablets. Members can save time and hard drive space and play their games immediately without needing to download and install them first.



To start streaming from an Xbox console, go to My games & apps > Full library > Owned Games.

Cloud playable games will display a cloud badge on the game page.

Use filters to find games more quickly. Choose Filter > Ready to play > Cloud gaming .

> > . To start playing, select the game and then choose Play with Cloud Gaming .

. Start streaming directly from the Store app after buying select cloud playable games.

Stream Your Own Game – Over 100+ Games

We’re continuing to add more games to the Stream your own game collection for Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta). Game Pass Ultimate members can stream from a library of over 100+ cloud playable games on supported devices.

Recently added:

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed

Kill It With Fire

LEGO Marvel Superheroes

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Tape 2

Monster Jam Showdown

Squirrel with a Gun

Subnautica 2

Wanderstop

Coming soon:

Agatha Christie Murder on the Orient Express

Amerzone: The Explorer’s Legacy

Barton Lynch Pro Surfing

Bratz Flaunt your fashion

Construction Simulator

Empire of the Ants

Mandragora

PAW Patrol Grand Prix

Paw Patrol World

Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate

Predator: Hunting Grounds

SpiderHeck

Starship Troopers: Extermination

Steep

Teardown

The Game of Life 2

Undisputed

Way of the Hunter

Wizard of Legend II

Check out the full list of cloud-playable games available to stream on supported devices here. For more information, learn more here.

Access Xbox Remote Play From More Devices

Players can now play any game installed on their console by visiting xbox.com/remoteplay on any device with a supported web browser. While access to Xbox remote play will no longer be available directly from the Xbox app on mobile, players will still be able to play from their mobile device’s browsers.

In addition to streaming from the web, players will soon be able to access Xbox remote play on more devices, including supported Samsung Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV devices, and Meta Quest headsets.

By unifying Xbox remote play and Xbox Cloud Gaming on Xbox.com, we’re able to support more devices, open access to the store on the Xbox app on mobile, and make it easier for our teams to optimize the streaming experience and build new features going forward.

As a bonus, starting this month, backward compatible games from the original Xbox and Xbox 360 will be streamable via remote play across all supported devices.

Free Up Space in My Games & Apps

With today’s update, we are introducing a new and improved way to free up storage space on all Xbox consoles. In addition to displaying unused add-ons and shrinkable games, we will now include recommendations for removing duplicate copies of games and games that players no longer have access to. Try out this feature by heading to My Games & Apps > Manage > Free up space.

Game Hubs

New game hubs on Xbox consoles have arrived. Game hubs include relevant information about the game selected, such as player stats, achievements, friends currently playing the game, recent captures, available add-ons, events, and more.



For a subset of players, game hubs will appear whenever a player selects a game from their recently played games or installed games lists. The default focus in game hubs is always on the Play button, so players can jump right into the action with a quick double-tap from the game tile to start playing.



A new setting has been introduced that allows players to launch games directly, instead of through game hubs has also been added. To activate it go to the personalization settings or to My games & apps > Manage > Games & apps.

In Case You Missed It

Xbox Consoles – South of Midnight Dynamic Background

South of Midnight introduced a new dynamic background for Xbox Series X|S consoles, allowing fans to customize their consoles to match this exciting new game.

To learn how to customize your Xbox Series X|S console by choosing a dynamic background, visit the Xbox Support page.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

