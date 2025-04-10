The Elder Scrolls Online Tops 26 Million Players - Sales

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer ZeniMax Online Studios have announced in a new Direct that The Elder Scrolls Online has surpassed 26 million players.

This is up from 25 million players in October 2024, 18 million players in March 2021, and 10 million players in November 2017.

The Elder Scrolls Online released for PC in April 2014, for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in June 2015, and for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in June 2021.

