Ubisoft Lays Off 185 Employees and Shuts Down Ubisoft Leamington - News

/ 622 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Ubisoft in a statement sent to VideoGamesChronicle has confirmed it is laying off 185 employees.

Ubisoft Leamington will be closing Ubisoft Leamington, while cuts will be made at Ubisoft Düsseldorf, Ubisoft Stockholm and Ubisoft Reflections.

"As part of our ongoing efforts to prioritize projects and reduce costs that ensure long-term stability at Ubisoft, we have announced targeted restructurings at Ubisoft Düsseldorf, Ubisoft Stockholm and Ubisoft Reflections and the permanent closure of Ubisoft Leamington site," reads the statement from Ubisoft.

"Unfortunately, this should impact 185 employees overall. We are deeply grateful for their contributions and are committed to supporting them through this transition."

Ubisoft Leamington was previously called FreeStyleGames and is best known for developing the DJ Hero series. More recently the studio helped support development on Star Wars Outlaws and other Ubisoft games.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles