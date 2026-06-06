Story-Rich Showcase 2026 Featured 26 Games - News

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by, posted 4 hours ago

The Story-Rich Showcase 2026 took place earlier today and came in under an hour in length with 26 games featured.

Games that were shown can be wishlisted on Steam from the Story-Rich Showcase page.

"The Story-Rich Showcase is a brand-new video showcase dedicated entirely to story-rich indie games and taking place within Summer Game Fest," reads the description to the showcase.

"An initiative of indie label Fellow Traveller (Citizen Sleeper, 1000xRESIST, LudoNarraCon), the Story-Rich Showcase seeks to give narrative-driven titles the time, care, and visibility they so often miss during one of the busiest moments in the games calendar.

"The event will spotlight a lineup of 20-25 games, all chosen on a purely editorial basis with no paid or sponsored slots. It will feature developer-led segments that highlight the people behind the work, their ideas, and creative journeys."

View the showcase below:

Here is the list of games that were featured:

Burn 9: Tactical Radio Action

Apple Crumble

Catechesis

Servant of the Lake

The Mermaid Mask

Danchi Days

A Line Held Tight

Penguin Colony

Wicked Delights

Lost in the Roots

She

Duppy Detective Tashia

Truth Scrapper

Detective Turner

The Hearth & Harbour

Shelflife: Art School Detective

Grave Seasons

Ambrosia

Building Relationships

Desktop Explorer

Am I Nima

Janet DeMornay is a Slumlord and a Witch

The Telwynium

Demonschool

Thousand Hells

Citizen Sleeper 1 & 2

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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