Citizen Sleeper 1 and 2 Coming to Switch 2 on June 25 - News

/ 342 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Fellow Traveller and developer Jump Over the Age have announced the narrative RPGs, Citizen Sleeper and Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 on June 25.

Owners of the Switch versions will be able to upgrade for free to the Switch 2 versions.

View a trailer below:

Read details on the games below:

Experience Jump Over the Age’s award-winning titles in stunning 4K. First, struggle to survive on Erlin’s Eye as you escape your past and change your future. Then, turn your eyes starward as you become a different Sleeper and travel across the Starward Belt with a ship and crew, on the run from your servitude.

Featuring critically acclaimed dice-driven gameplay and a deep, engaging cast of characters, revisit the world of Citizen Sleeper on Nintendo Switch 2—or experience it for the first time.

Both games will be available from June 25, and existing owners can upgrade to the Switch 2 editions for free.

New features for Nintendo Switch 2 include:

4K (2160p) resolution in TV mode, full HD (1080p) in tabletop mode and handheld mode.

60 frames per second in TV mode, tabletop mode and handheld mode.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles